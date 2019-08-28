Kostin, Reinke among Blues prospects heading to Traverse City
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are just about ready to get back into a groove with training camp less than a month away. Before camp officially gets underway, some of the team’s prospects will receive valuable game experience at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.
On Wednseday afternoon, the Blues announced their roster for the tournament, which will feature defenseman Mitch Reinke, who ranked second on the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, in points last season, as well as forward Klim Kostin, a 2017 first-round draft pick. The roster also boasts four of the club’s five 2019 draft picks, including forward Nikita Alexandrov (No. 62 overall), goaltender Colten Ellis (No. 93 overall), forward Keean Washkurak (No. 155 overall) and forward Jeremy Michel (No. 217 overall).
Here’s the full roster the Blues will send to Traverse City:
FORWARDS
Nikita Alexandrov
Mitchell Balmas
Kevin Hancock
Krystof Hrabik
Robby Jackson
Dakota Joshua
Tanner Kaspick
Austen Keating
Klim Kostin
Mathias Laferriere
Jeremy Michael
Austin Poganski
Nolan Stevens
Alexey Toropchenko
Keean Washkurak
DEFENSEMEN
Jake Christiansen
Walter Flower
Nathan LaRose
Justin MacPherson
Mitch Reinke
River Rymsha
Tyler Tucker
GOALTENDERS
Colten Ellis
Joel Hofer