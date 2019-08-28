Kostin, Reinke among Blues prospects heading to Traverse City

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are just about ready to get back into a groove with training camp less than a month away. Before camp officially gets underway, some of the team’s prospects will receive valuable game experience at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.

On Wednseday afternoon, the Blues announced their roster for the tournament, which will feature defenseman Mitch Reinke, who ranked second on the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, in points last season, as well as forward Klim Kostin, a 2017 first-round draft pick. The roster also boasts four of the club’s five 2019 draft picks, including forward Nikita Alexandrov (No. 62 overall), goaltender Colten Ellis (No. 93 overall), forward Keean Washkurak (No. 155 overall) and forward Jeremy Michel (No. 217 overall).

Here’s the full roster the Blues will send to Traverse City:

FORWARDS

Nikita Alexandrov

Mitchell Balmas

Kevin Hancock

Krystof Hrabik

Robby Jackson

Dakota Joshua

Tanner Kaspick

Austen Keating

Klim Kostin

Mathias Laferriere

Jeremy Michael

Austin Poganski

Nolan Stevens

Alexey Toropchenko

Keean Washkurak

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Christiansen

Walter Flower

Nathan LaRose

Justin MacPherson

Mitch Reinke

River Rymsha

Tyler Tucker

GOALTENDERS

Colten Ellis

Joel Hofer