Royals’ 2014 8-0 playoff run to air on FOX Sports Kansas City starting next week

Fans can relive the magical 8-0 start of the Royals’ 2014 playoff run starting next week on FOX Sports Kansas City.

FSKC will re-air the Royals’ 2014 American League Wild Card Game victory over the A’s on Monday, followed by the ALDS sweep of the Angels on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The following week, FSKC will show the Royals’ ALCS sweep of the Orioles.

These Royals classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Kansas City will have complementary content on its Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint