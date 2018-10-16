Oquendo to leave Cardinals staff, coach prospects in Jupiter

ST. LOUIS — The Secret Weapon is taking his skill set to Jupiter.

Jose Oquendo, who served as Cardinals third-base coach in 2017 and for 16 seasons prior to that from 2000-15, has decided not to return to that role in 2019. Instead, he will work with the organization’s prospects at the training facility in Jupiter, Florida.

Oquendo’s decision was announced by Cardinals president of operations John Mozeliak at a press conference Tuesday at Busch Stadium. It allows the former major league infielder, who was known as the Secret Weapon during 10 seasons with the Cardinals, to work closer to his home in Stuart, Florida.

The move will have a ripple effect on manager Mike Shildt’s coaching staff. Among the changes are Ron “Pop” Warner moving from bench coach to third-base coach and Oliver Marmol switching from first-base coach to bench coach. The first-base coaching position remains to be filled, perhaps by Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp, who also will be considered for a hitting coach position alongside Mark Budaska, who will return to that role in 2019.