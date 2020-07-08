Walker, Winn among 12 players invited to Cardinals camp in Springfield

The St. Louis Cardinals’ top two picks in the 2020 draft are among 12 players the club has invited to its Alternate Training Site.

Third baseman Jordan Walker — taken in the first round in June — and shortstop/right-handed pitcher Masyn Winn — a second-round pick — will train at Hammons Field, home of the club’s Double-A affiliate in Springfield.

Players are scheduled to report July 12 and begin workouts July 16.

Third baseman Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ first-round selection in 2018; his high school rival and friend, left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays; and outfielder Tre Fletcher, a 2019 second-round pick, also will train in Springfield.

“We will have a balance of players who we feel can protect our major league roster along with players we deem as prospects,” said John Mozeliak, the club’s president of baseball operations. “We will follow the identical protocols in Springfield that we do here in St. Louis.”

With these 12 players, the Cardinals have a combined 60 players participating in their primary St. Louis Cardinals Summer Camp at Busch Stadium and at their Alternate Training Site.

The 12 players invited to Springfield:

POS. NAME

RHP Nabil Crismatt

OF Tre Fletcher

3B Nolan Gorman

LHP Matthew Liberatore

INF Evan Mendoza

3B Malcom Nunez

RHP Roel Ramírez

C Julio Rodríguez

RHP Angel Rondón

RHP Alvaro Seijas

3B Jordan Walker

SS/RHP Masyn Winn