Kyrou, Poganski are listed in Blues’ projected lineup in Buffalo

Freshly recalled from the AHL, young Blues forwards Jordan Kyrou and Austin Poganski are expected to make their respective debuts tonight in Buffalo.

Kyrou, 21, will be making his 2019-20 season debut. For Poganski, 23, it will be his NHL debut.

Kyrou played 16 games with the Blues after making the club out of training camp a year ago and spent the rest of the season with the San Antonio Rampage. He suffered a kneecap injury requiring surgery late in the season and was limited to skating alone in 2019 Blues training camp while rehabbing. He was assigned to San Antonio and has been a prolific scorer, collecting 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 16 games.

A 2016 second-round draft pick, Kyrou has 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 64 career AHL regular-season games.

Poganski was a healthy scratch for five games with the Blues during his previous call-up, which ended Sunday so that he could play a game with San Antonio and shake off rust. He and Kyrou were recalled Monday.

Poganski, a fourth-round draft pick in 2014, has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with the Rampage this season.

Backup Jake Allen, who took over for Jordan Binnington in the first period of the Blues’ 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday, will start in goal.

The projected lineup:

FORWARDS

David Perron – Ryan O’Reilly – Tyler Bozak

Jaden Schwartz – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev – Robert Thomas – Troy Brouwer

Mackenzie MacEachern – Jacob de la Rose – Austin Poganski

DEFENSEMEN

Colton Parayko – Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo

GOALIE

Jake Allen