Goodwin collects 1,000th career point as Saint Louis defeats La Salle 77-76 in OT

PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Goodwin had 12 points, including the 1,000th of his collegiate career, as Saint Louis hung on for a 77-76 overtime win over La Salle on Wednesday night. Goodwin fell three assists short of a triple-double, finishing with 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis (16-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Billikens, while Demarius Jacobs added 11 points. Walk-on Joshua Hightower played a career-high 7:36 and picked up his first career basket at a crucial point in overtime, sinking a free throw afterward to complete the 3-point play.

Saint Louis led 35-25 at halftime but was forced into overtime despite never giving up its lead and going scoreless over the final 2:06 of regulation. La Salle took the early lead in overtime, but Saint Louis used a 10-4 run to take a 77-73 lead with 52 seconds remaining. Goodwin’s 3-pointer capped the run and La Salle’s David Beatty answered with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, but there was no more scoring.

Ed Croswell scored a career-high 24 points and had 18 rebounds for the Explorers (10-10, 1-7), who have lost six consecutive games. Isiah Deas added 20 points and seven rebounds. Beatty had 10 points.

Saint Louis will in Philadelphia and play at Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, while La Salle next plays at Duquesne on Sunday.