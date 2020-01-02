Binner vs. Biebs in the STL? It could happen

Binnington vs. Biebs. It’s on, if arrangements can be made.

What would be on, exactly? A one-on-one breakaway competition between singer Justin Bieber and Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, presumably during NHL All-Star Weekend on Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.

What on earth for? Charity — and to see if Bieber, a pretty decent hockey player for a pop superstar, can slip one puck past Binner in 10 tries.

Bieber, who grew up playing hockey in Canada, still plays recreationally from time to time, as he showed most recently in several Instagram posts last week.

Binnington, whose emergence as a rookie last season helped propel the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship, responded to the posts with a challenge to the singer, delivered in the comments section of one of the posts: “10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.”

Bieber had other ideas. Challenge accepted, but with a different payoff: $10,000 to the charity of the singer’s choice if he can score just once on the NHL All-Star.

The terms appear to be clear. Now we we wait to see if it actually comes to be.