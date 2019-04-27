Jordan Binnington named finalist for Calder Trophy

Jordan Binnington‘s dominant rookie year is gaining national recognition as the Blues goaltender was voted one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy.

The Calder recognizes the NHL’s most outstanding rookie of the season. Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson and Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin have also been named finalists.

Binnington made his season debut on Dec. 19 and the Blues leaned on the 25-year-old in between the pipes ever since. Binnington finished the regular season with a 24-5-1 record, a .927 save percentage and led the NHL in goals-against average with 1.89 per game.

Barrett Jackman is the only other Blue Note to win the Calder Trophy, doing so in 2003.

The winner will be announced on June 19 at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.