Edmundson signs one-year deal with Blues
ST. LOUIS — Defenseman Joel Edmundson and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3 million, the team announced Tuesday.
Edmundson, 25, has emerged as a key performer on the Blues’ blue line over the last three seasons. In addition to his work in the defensive zone, he has totaled 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) in 205 career regular-season games. He set career highs with seven goals and 17 points in 69 games last season.
