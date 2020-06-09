Bouwmeester is Blues’ nominee for Masterton Trophy

For the second year in a row, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

One player from each team is nominated for the trophy, which is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

A year ago, Bouwmeester earned a nomination for his comeback from a hip injury that cost him most of the 2017-18 season. This year, Bouwmeester was enjoying a strong campaign until he suffered a cardiac episode in Anaheim on Feb. 11. Surgeons installed an implantable cardioverter defibrillator to monitor his heart, but his season is over.

The 31 team nominees will be narrowed to three finalists before the NHL Awards.