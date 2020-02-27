Perkins scores 21 as Billikens pick up 20th win, 76-63 over Saint Joseph’s

ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph’s 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Hasahn French had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (20-8, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its second straight. Jordan Goodwin added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 13 points and three blocks.

Ryan Daly had 16 points and Cameron Brown scored 14 for the Hawks (5-23, 1-14).

The Billikens, who defeated Saint Joseph’s 78-73 on Feb. 1, improved to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Saint Louis visits Rhode Island on Sunday while Saint Joseph’s hosts Fordham on Saturday.