Perkins scores 18, Goodwin pulls down 19 rebounds in Billikens’ 69-60 win over Salukis

ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 18 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-60 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Hasahn French had 15 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Goodwin shattered his career high with 19 rebounds while adding 14 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Marcus Domask had 21 points and five assists for the Salukis (3-5). Barret Benson added 16 points. Lance Jones had 14 points.

Saint Louis faces Tulane in Phoenix next Sunday as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic. Southern Illinois matches up against Norfolk State at home on Wednesday.