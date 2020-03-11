Allen starting, Bozak out as Blues visit Ducks

After making 29 saves and shutting out the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, goaltender Jake Allen will get an opportunity to continue his strong play as the St. Louis Blues visit the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night.

Allen started the Blues’ Feb. 11 game in Anaheim, but the contest was postponed after defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench following a cardiac episode. The Blues and Ducks will play a new 60-minute contest tonight, though it will begin with a 1-1 score so the goals scored by Ivan Barbashev and Adam Henrique during last month’s postponed game will count on the stat sheet.

Blues forward Tyler Bozak will miss the game as he awaits the birth of his third child. Jordan Kyrou will return to the lineup in his place, playing alongside Zach Sanford and Robert Thomas on the third line.