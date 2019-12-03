Allen makes 38 saves as Blues shut out Blackhawks 4-0

CHICAGO — Jake Allen made 38 saves, Brayden Schenn scored his team-leading 14th goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for St. Louis, which improved to 13-3-3 since star forward Vladimir Tarasenko was sidelined by a left shoulder injury that required surgery.

It was Allen’s first shutout of the season and No. 20 for his career, matching Jaroslav Halak for second on the franchise list. Brian Elliott leads the way with 25.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games since a four-game win streak. The crowd of 21,284 booed after the final seconds ticked off.

The last-place Blackhawks played a man short because of injuries and the salary cap, going with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

Andrew Shaw was scratched with an unspecified injury, and fellow forwards Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula remain out with concussions. Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith missed his second straight game with a groin injury, and goaltender Robin Lehner was ruled out with an illness.

Chicago also announced before the game that assistant Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization. The 58-year-old Crawford joined coach Jeremy Colliton’s staff in June.

The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season.

St. Louis went ahead to stay when MacEachern scored for the second straight game 2:34 into the first period. Vince Dunn’s shot went off the backboards and right in front to a wide-open MacEachern, who batted it in for his fourth of the season.

Schwartz made it 2-0 when he tipped Alex Pietrangelo’s power-play shot past a screened Crawford at 14:22 of the first.

The Blues put it away with two more in the third. Schenn drove a tumbling puck by Crawford at 8:56, and Bozak scored off a turnover by Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta with 1:49 left.

The Blackhawks had a couple of prime scoring opportunities, but came up empty. Alex DeBrincat hit a post late in the second.

Jake Allen on tying Jaroslav Halak for second-most shutouts in #stlblues history: “I had no idea I was tied for anything there. Not a big deal to me. It was a good win — a shutout’s a bonus on top of it. Hopefully get a few more in the career, so I’m not too worried about it.” pic.twitter.com/Cjwz3U76Ne — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) December 3, 2019

NOTES: St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo returned to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for cross-checking Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson during the Blues’ 4-2 loss on Nov. 23. … Strome participated in the morning skate and said he was feeling better. “We’ll see what happens, but keep skating with the guys and nice to be back out there,” he said. … The Blackhawks recalled G Kevin Lankinen on an emergency basis from Rockford, and D Ian McCoshen was reassigned to the American Hockey League team. … Blues forward David Perron extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Schwartz’s goal.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.