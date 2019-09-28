Schwartz sparks Blues’ comeback over Capitals with goal and three assists

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and added three assists to lead the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Schwartz scored with 4:23 left in the first to cut Washington’s lead to 2-1.

Brayden Schenn, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak scored in an 11:44 span of the second period, with Bozak’s power-play goal at 13:08 being the winner. Ville Husso made 24 saves on 27 shots.

Travis Boyd, Carl Hagelin and Chandler Stephenson scored for Washington. Braden Holtby stopped 21 shots.