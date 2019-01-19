‘It’s so boring:’ Kris Bryant disses St. Louis, Yadi and other Cards swiftly respond

While the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs rivalry has cooled in recent years, you can be almost certain that it’s back on in a major way in 2019, especially after Cubs third basemen Kris Bryant bashed the city of St. Louis in a recent interview.

“Who would want to play in St. Louis? It’s so boring,” Bryant said in an interview with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster. “I always get asked, ‘Where do you like to play, where do you not like to play?’ And St. Louis is a place I don’t like to play.”

Kris Bryant explaining how playing in St. Louis is terrible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYM1mZJfZZ — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) January 19, 2019

The two were talking about the current offseason that saw Bryant, highly sought free agent Bryce Harper and rapper Nelly — a St. Louis native — cross paths in Las Vegas.

Confirmed: Bryce Harper to the Cubs or is it Kris Bryant & Bryce Harper to the Cardinals? 🤔https://t.co/k0UdVLIC43 pic.twitter.com/kOcBeDei73 — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 2, 2018

Cardinals players, especially catcher Yadier Molina, didn’t take too kindly to Bryant’s criticism.

“All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city,” Yadi posted to Instagram. “There should be respect and you should play and compete with respect… only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by bryant and dempster .. #ceroRespectforthisstupidplayers #QuevivaStlouis #LOVESTL”

Other Cardinals players also chimed in on the comments. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna posted on Yadi’s Instagram, “from outside they speak and talk like tiger but at the end they gonna be like a cat.”

Reliever John Brebbia also said, “cry me a river, loser” when responding to Bryant’s comments.

Yep, it’s on in the NL Central.