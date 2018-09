The St. Louis Blues will play four games in the NHL Prospect Tournament at Traverse City, Michigan, from Sept. 7-11. Click the links below to live stream each game.

Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.: Blues-Hurricanes

Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m.: Blues-Blue Jackets

Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.: Blues-Blackhawks

Sept. 11, time and opponent TBD:

2 p.m.: Seventh-place Game

2:30 p.m.: Fifth-place Game

5:30 p.m.: Third-place Game

6 p.m.: Championship Game