Hernandez, Carlton and Morris headline Cardinals 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals revealed the seven former Redbird standouts up for election in the 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame class.

Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor are the seven candidates on the ballot that fans can vote on.

Carlton and Smith both have their plaques hanging in MLB’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The other five candidates sported strong playing careers, especially in St. Louis.

To be eligible, the nominees must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and be retired as a player for at least three years. The eligible pool of players is divided into two categories, including “modern players” and “veteran players.” If a player retired more than 40 years prior to the induction year, he is classified as a veteran player.

Fans can view the Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot at cardinals.com/HOF and cast their selections online starting Sunday, March 1. The two players with the most fan votes after voting concludes on Friday, April 17, will be selected for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame this August.

The seventh Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class will be announced during a televised 30-minute Hall of Fame announcement special on May 8. The formal enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 29 during Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend.