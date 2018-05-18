Help save lives with the American Red Cross at St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

The St. Louis Cardinals, FOX Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite fans to donate blood and help save lives at the 15th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 12-14 at various St. Louis-area locations. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year. The summer months come with travel and various activities that cause fewer donors to give blood. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event.

“I have always been a huge advocate of the Red Cross and their blood drives because the need for blood is constant and important, especially in the summertime when people are thinking less of donating,” said Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler. “You can make a difference and help save lives. All it takes is an hour of your time. I encourage Cardinals fans and the entire community to come out and donate blood at this year’s blood drive.”

In addition, there will be giveaways at each location and Cardinals mascot Fredbird and Team Fredbird will be making appearances at select locations June 13 and 14.

Since the drive’s inception in 2004, more than 10,550 donations of blood have been collected.

15th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

Tuesday, June 12, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, MO

• The Lion’s Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO

• Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO

• James J. Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Center Drive, Florissant, MO

• The Hive44 Event Center, 401 Hays Hill Drive, Fenton, MO

• Orlando’s Banquet Room, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave., St. Louis, MO

• Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL

• Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia, IL

Wednesday, June 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• The Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave., Clayton, MO

• Favazz’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, MO

• Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road, St. Louis, MO

• The Pointe Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, MO

• Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, MO

• Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave., O’Fallon, MO

• Woods Fort Restaurant & Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, MO

Thursday, June 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO

• Eldred Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 233 Cedar St., Eldred, IL

• Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL

Thursday, June 14, Noon-6 p.m.

• Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, MO

• Eugene Northern Community Center, 400 West Fourth St., Rolla, MO

• Potosi Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 W. Highway E, Potosi, MO

• St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, MO

Donors of all blood types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.