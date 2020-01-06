French leads Billikens to first A-10 win, 83-80 over UMass in OT

ST. LOUIS — Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime Sunday.

French made nine of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and added five assists and two blocks while picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Demarius Jacobs scored 18 on seven-of-10 shooting, while Jordan Goodwin pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Reserve Javonte Perkins had 11 points off the bench.

Carl Pierre’s layup for UMass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 73.

Sean East II scored on a layup with 2:55 left in OT to give the Minutemen (6-8) an 80-75 lead in their conference opener. But Jacobs hit a 3-pointer and French made a layup and one of two free throws to put Saint Louis up 81-80. Jacobs hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Freshman Tre Mitchell paced UMass with 20 points and nine rebounds. Samba Diallo had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first career double-double. Sean East II scored 18, but he made just seven of 22 shots, including two of 10 from 3-point range. East added five assists and four steals. Pierre scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.