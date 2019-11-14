French scores 19 as Billikens defeat Eastern Washington 82-60

ST. LOUIS — Hasahn French scored 19 points and had six rebounds as Saint Louis beat Eastern Washington 82-60 on Wednesday night.

French was 9 of 11 from the floor. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for Saint Louis (3-0), while Jordan Goodwin added seven rebounds and Yuri Collins distributed 11 assists.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Tyler Kidd and Mason Peatling scored 10 points each.

Jacob Davison, the Eagles’ leading scorer entering the contest at 20 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shot attempts.

Saint Louis plays Seton Hall at home on Sunday.

Eastern Washington plays Boston College on the road next Wednesday.