Jimerson breaks out with a 25-point night as Billikens defeat High Point 67-55

ST. LOUIS — Freshman guard Gibson Jimerson had a career-high 25 points as Saint Louis defeated High Point 67-55 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1), which rebounded from an 83-66 loss to Seton Hall on Sunday. Hasahn French added nine points and nine rebounds, while Yuri Collins dished out seven assists.

John-Michael Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Curtis Holland III added 19 points and Cliff Thomas Jr. had three blocks.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with Saint Louis hosting Belmont and High Point again looking for its first win as it hosts Eastern Washington.