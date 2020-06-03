‘Game 7: In Their Words’ to air June 12, anniversary of Blues’ Cup triumph

ST. LOUIS — On June 12 — the one-year anniversary of the St. Louis Blues claiming the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history — fans will be able to revisit Game 7 like never before.

FOX Sports Midwest will replay Game 7 in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m. with exclusive commentary from the players, coaches and executives who helped capture the Stanley Cup at TD Garden in Boston.

Want to know the reason coach Craig Berube chose to start the fourth line for the biggest game in franchise history? Berube will explain while the starting lineups are announced. Curious what Alex Pietrangelo thinks of Brad Marchand’s shift change that led to a goal in the final seconds of the first period? Pietrangelo will break it down as you watch the play unfold. Want to know how Jordan Binnington made that unreal save in the third period to keep Boston off the scoreboard and pave the way for an eventual 4-0 lead? Binnington will share his perspective of the play.

From the opening puck drop through the postgame celebrations on the ice and inside the locker room, Blue Note Productions and FOX Sports Midwest have it covered and will provide commentary throughout the entire game from those who lived it.

To help fans get ready for the event, FOX Sports Midwest will also re-air games leading up to Game 7 throughout the week, starting on Monday with Game 6 vs. San Jose, where the Blues clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. The week continues with Game 2 at Boston on Tuesday, Game 4 vs. Boston on Wednesday and Game 5 at Boston on Thursday. All replays will begin at 7 p.m. and will be available on FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports GO.