FSMW Blues announcer John Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

FOX Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Blues have confirmed that play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Kelly has been in self-quarantine since March 13 and will remain there for a while longer. He told Blues radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber in a video interview that his coronavirus test results came back positive Friday morning but that he now is symptom free.

“Since a week ago Monday I’ve started to feel better and this week I really turned the corner, so the good news is I feel great,” Kelly said in the interview.

Kelly said he went to urgent care and X-rays revealed pneumonia. He was tested for the coronavirus that day.

“I was not eating well. I was dehydrated and I was really sick. Quite honestly, very sick,” he said.

Now, he said, his doctor believes he is “over it for the most part” and will stay quarantined “for another week or so.”

FOX Sports Midwest wishes JK the best as he continues his recovery.