FOX Sports Midwest to air weekly Cardinals preview shows

FOX Sports Midwest will preview the 2020 Cardinals season in Cardinals Warmup, a series of shows airing each of the next three weeks.

The first episode of Cardinals Warmup debuts Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest Cardinals broadcasters Dan McLaughlin and Brad Thompson discuss baseball’s new rules in the 60-game season, the Cardinals roster, DH options and the pitching staff; and Jim Hayes chats with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

