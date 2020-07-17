FOX Sports Midwest to televise Blues round-robin games and exhibition

FOX Sports Midwest will televise the Blues’ three round-robin tournament games when the NHL season resumes with Stanley Cup Qualifier matchups.

The Blues are scheduled to resume play Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. vs. the Colorado Avalanche. The Blues will also meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 6 and Dallas Stars on Aug. 9. All three games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, which was named the NHL’s hub city for the Western Conference. John Kelly and Darren Pang will call the action from St. Louis, using a video feed provided by the NHL. Scott Warmann and Bernie Federko will host Blues Live pregame and postgame.

FOX Sports Midwest will also televise the Blues’ exhibition matchup vs. the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, July 29. That game will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus because of overlap with a St. Louis Cardinals telecast on FOX Sports Midwest.

Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Blues Round-Robin Games and Exhibition on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO; Games from Rogers Place in Edmonton