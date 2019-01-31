FOX Sports Midwest to televise 15 Cardinals spring training games

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 2019 spring training broadcast schedule, which again includes 15 games on FOX Sports Midwest.

Fans will be able to catch nearly all of the club’s spring training games on either FOX Sports Midwest, KMOX/Cardinals Radio Network (CRN) or streaming online at cardinals.com.

FOX Sports Midwest kicks off its live game coverage with the spring training opener vs. the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The spring training schedule for the television home of the Cardinals includes nine of the 10 Saturday and Sunday contests as well as a Friday evening game against the Houston Astros. Each of the 15 telecasts will be streamed live on FOX Sports digital platforms. Most afternoon games will also be replayed in prime time.

FOX Sports Midwest will also air Cardinals Spring Training Report, a 30-minute show, on Feb. 20.

The team’s flagship station KMOX 1120 AM and the Cardinals Radio Network will broadcast 19 games with Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Mike Claiborne and Ricky Horton at the microphone. The radio schedule begins Friday, Feb. 23, when the Cardinals kick off Grapefruit League play against the Marlins. The streaming schedule will begin Tuesday, Feb. 26, with the Cardinals taking on the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. Throughout spring training, every Saturday and Sunday broadcast will feature the Cardinals Pregame Show. The show airs 20 minutes prior to first pitch and will feature Mike Shannon or John Rooney interviewing Cardinals players, coaches and other baseball personalities. The 147 Cardinals Radio Network affiliates will carry most Saturday and Sunday games as well as select weekday games. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for details.

Ten additional spring games and the team’s exhibition game against the Memphis Redbirds will be streamed on cardinals.com and the MLB.com At Bat mobile app, featuring Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman, Chris Hrabe and Kyle McClellan. In total, 29 of 31 spring training games will be broadcast or streamed this year.

Click HERE to view the Cardinals’ 2019 spring training broadcast schedule.