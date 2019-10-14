FOX Sports Midwest to televise 14 Billikens games in 2019-20

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University and FOX Sports Midwest announced Monday that 14 Billikens men’s basketball games will be carried on the network during the 2019-20 season.

The FOX Sports Midwest telecast schedule begins with the Billikens’ season opener against Florida Gulf Coast, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena. That game will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus. Six of the Billikens’ first eight games will appear on FOX Sports Midwest. In addition, three road Atlantic 10 games will be carried on the network.

The agreement with FOX Sports Midwest was reached on behalf of SLU by its athletics multimedia rightsholder, Learfield IMG College’s Billikens Sports Properties.

“We are thrilled to once again have a robust local television package in place for Billiken men’s basketball games,” SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said. “FOX Sports Midwest is a leading regional sports network, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with them to deliver a first-class viewing experience for our fans all around the country.”

The Billikens’ schedule includes 25 games that will appear on linear television. Five of the six games not slated for television will appear live on ESPN+.

Click HERE for the complete Billikens schedule.

Games to be televised on FOX Sports Midwest

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Florida Gulf Coast (7pm)*

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Valparaiso (6pm)

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Eastern Washington (7pm)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – High Point (7pm)

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Belmont (4pm)

Sunday, Dec. 1 – Southern Illinois (3pm)

Sunday, Dec. 29 – Bethune-Cookman (6pm)

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – George Washington (7pm)

Saturday, Jan. 11 – at Richmond (5pm)*

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – at Davidson (6pm)

Sunday, Jan. 26 – Fordham (2pm)

Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Duquesne (6pm)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – at UMass (6pm)*

Saturday, March 7 – Saint Bonaventure (7pm)

*FOX Sports Midwest Plus