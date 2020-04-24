FOX Sports Midwest to replay 2016 Blues-Blackhawks series

The Blues’ first-round playoff series vs. the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016 was one of the most memorable in recent Blues history. FOX Sports Midwest will replay the Blues’ four victories in that series April 27-30 as part of the network’s Blues classics programming.

FOX Sports Midwest will replay its original telecasts of Games 1, 4 and 7, with John Kelly and Darren Pang on the call, as well as the NBC broadcast of Game 3.

Six of the seven games in the first-round series were decided by one goal, including the dramatic Game 7, which remains the most-watched telecast ever on FOX Sports Midwest.

Blues-Blackhawks 2016 Stanley Cup Playoff Series on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO; Games will re-air at 9:30 p.m.

Day Date Time (Central) Game Monday April 27 7 p.m. Game 1: Blackhawks at Blues Tuesday April 28 7 p.m. Game 3: Blues at Blackhawks Wednesday April 29 7 p.m. Game 4: Blues at Blackhawks Thursday April 30 7 p.m. Game 7: Blackhawks at Blues

Additional Blues Replays on FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central; Streaming on FOX Sports GO; Games will re-air at 9 p.m.