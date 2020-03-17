FOX Sports Midwest to re-air memorable Blues, Cards games from past year
FOX Sports Midwest
It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.
Until live sports return, we’ll replay St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals games on FOX Sports Midwest, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.
We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.
Here’s the schedule so far:
|Day, Date
|Times (Central)
|Matchup
|Game Date
|Summary
|Wednesday, March 18
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Cardinals at Brewers
|March 29, 2019
|Goldschmidt hits three homers in second game as a Cardinal
|Thursday, March 19
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Stars at Blues
|Oct. 5, 2019
|Blues rally from 2-1 deficit with two goals in third
|Friday, March 20
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Cubs at Cardinals
|June 2, 2019
|Waino throws 126 pitches, eight scoreless innings
|Saturday, March 21
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Blues at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 7, 2019
|Blues win first road game on Pietrangelo’s third-period goal
|Sunday, March 22
|6 p.m., 8 p.m.
|Giants at Cardinals
|Sept. 3, 2019
|Dominant Flaherty throws eight innings of one-hit baseball