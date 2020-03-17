FOX Sports Midwest to re-air memorable Blues, Cards games from past year

Paul Goldschmidt hits one of his three home runs in Milwaukee on March 29, 2019.
It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.

Until live sports return, we’ll replay St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals games on FOX Sports Midwest, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.

We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.

Here’s the schedule so far:

Day, Date Times (Central) Matchup Game Date Summary
Wednesday, March 18 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Cardinals at Brewers March 29, 2019 Goldschmidt hits three homers in second game as a Cardinal
Thursday, March 19 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Stars at Blues Oct. 5, 2019 Blues rally from 2-1 deficit with two goals in third
Friday, March 20 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Cubs at Cardinals June 2, 2019 Waino throws 126 pitches, eight scoreless innings
Saturday, March 21 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Blues at Maple Leafs Oct. 7, 2019 Blues win first road game on Pietrangelo’s third-period goal
Sunday, March 22 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Giants at Cardinals Sept. 3, 2019 Dominant Flaherty throws eight innings of one-hit baseball