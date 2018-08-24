FOX Sports Midwest to provide TV coverage of Blues Ice Breaker

FOX Sports Midwest will televise coverage of the Blues’ Ice Breaker 2018 on Sunday, Aug. 26. Coverage will start immediately following the Cardinals Live postgame show, at approximately 6 p.m.

Ice Breaker takes place at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a stage presentation scheduled for 6 p.m. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Pat Maroon and Chad Johnson will be introduced for the first time as members of the Blues. And the team will unveil its third jersey for the 2018-19 season.

FOX Sports Midwest’s special coverage will include interviews with some of the new Blues and portions of the stage presentation.