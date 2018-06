FOX Sports Midwest pays tribute to the late Red Schoendienst in a 30-minute special this weekend.

Remembering Red airs Friday, June 8, at approximately 10 p.m., following the Cardinals Live postgame show. Remembering Red will air again Saturday, June 9, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show will include highlights of his career and interviews with those who knew Red around the Cardinals organization and the game of baseball.