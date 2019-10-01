FOX Sports Midwest to air Cardinals postgame show after playoff games

FOX Sports Midwest, the TV home of the Cardinals, continues its coverage during the playoffs with postgame shows immediately after every game.

Missouri Lottery Cardinals Live originates from FOX Sports Midwest’s Ballpark Village studio in downtown St. Louis, with reporting from inside the stadium. FOX Sports Midwest’s team of broadcasters who cover the Cards all season long – including Dan McLaughlin, Jim Hayes, Erica Weston, Al Hrabosky, Rick Ankiel, Jim Edmonds and Rick Horton — provide expert analysis during the National League Division Series.