FOX Sports Midwest expands Cardinals offseason lineup

FOX Sports Midwest will produce an expanded lineup of St. Louis Cardinals programming this offseason, starting Wednesday with the debut of Cardinals Warmup, a 30-minute show featuring discussion of the latest Hot Stove news around the Cardinals and Major League Baseball. Cardinals programming will air every Wednesday on FOX Sports Midwest from November through early February.

Scott Warmann, Al Hrabosky and Rick Horton host the first episode of Cardinals Warmup on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 and 9 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. The show also includes Jim Hayes’ recent interview with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Cardinals Rewind, a one-hour look at the most memorable games of the 2017 season, premieres Wednesday, Nov. 22. The first episode takes fans through the Cardinals’ Sept. 4 win vs. the San Diego Padres, Carlos Martinez’ second complete game shutout of the season. Dan McLaughlin, Jim Edmonds and Brad Thompson take fans through the key moments and break down the game.

FOX Sports Midwest is also scheduled to produce its annual special on the Baseball Winter Meetings and its Christmas Day marathon of the best games of the year. Coverage of spring training games starts in late February.