FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City receive 14 Emmy nominations

Where (some of) the magic happens: Inside the production truck for St. Louis Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest.
FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City received 14 nominations for the 42nd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards. Winners will be announced Sept. 22 in Kansas City.

The networks received four nominations each for coverage of St. Louis Blues hockey, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Royals baseball, plus one for on-air promotion and another in pregame and postgame show directing.

Category Entry Nominees
Sports – Daily or Weekly Program Blues vs. Wild Game 1 Pregame Gavin Bodell, Colleen Lotz, Larry Mago
Sports – Daily or Weekly Program Cardinals Live Postgame Allen Stout
Sports – Daily or Weekly Program Cardinals Live Pregame Tim Trokey
Sports – One Time Special Blues Season Preview Show Ed Bond, Chris Felt
Sports – One Time Special Raised Royal Colleen Lotz, Chris Felt
Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited Blues vs. Wild Game 1 Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Tim Pabst
Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited Cardinals vs. Cubs Bill Cochran, Brian McCann, Larry Mago
Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited Tigers at Royals May 30 Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren
Program Promo – Sports GO Around St. Louis Nathan Winkler, Dawn Jasper-Waymire, Sean Jones, Patrick Vaughan, Lauren Tegtmeyer
Director – Live or Live to Tape Tigers at Royals May 30 Steve Kurtenbach
Director – Live or Live to Tape Directing Compilation Mike Pyle
Director – Live or Live to Tape FOX Sports Midwest Tom Mee
Sports Announcer Play-by-Play Blues vs. Wild Game 1 John Kelly
Sports Announcer Play-by-Play Rockies at Royals Ryan Lefebvre

For a complete list of nominees, click HERE.