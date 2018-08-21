FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City receive 14 Emmy nominations
FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Kansas City received 14 nominations for the 42nd Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards. Winners will be announced Sept. 22 in Kansas City.
The networks received four nominations each for coverage of St. Louis Blues hockey, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Kansas City Royals baseball, plus one for on-air promotion and another in pregame and postgame show directing.
|Category
|Entry
|Nominees
|Sports – Daily or Weekly Program
|Blues vs. Wild Game 1 Pregame
|Gavin Bodell, Colleen Lotz, Larry Mago
|Sports – Daily or Weekly Program
|Cardinals Live Postgame
|Allen Stout
|Sports – Daily or Weekly Program
|Cardinals Live Pregame
|Tim Trokey
|Sports – One Time Special
|Blues Season Preview Show
|Ed Bond, Chris Felt
|Sports – One Time Special
|Raised Royal
|Colleen Lotz, Chris Felt
|Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited
|Blues vs. Wild Game 1
|Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Tim Pabst
|Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited
|Cardinals vs. Cubs
|Bill Cochran, Brian McCann, Larry Mago
|Sporting Event/Game – Live/Unedited
|Tigers at Royals May 30
|Gavin Bodell, Larry Mago, Kevin Cedergren
|Program Promo – Sports
|GO Around St. Louis
|Nathan Winkler, Dawn Jasper-Waymire, Sean Jones, Patrick Vaughan, Lauren Tegtmeyer
|Director – Live or Live to Tape
|Tigers at Royals May 30
|Steve Kurtenbach
|Director – Live or Live to Tape
|Directing Compilation
|Mike Pyle
|Director – Live or Live to Tape
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Tom Mee
|Sports Announcer Play-by-Play
|Blues vs. Wild Game 1
|John Kelly
|Sports Announcer Play-by-Play
|Rockies at Royals
|Ryan Lefebvre
For a complete list of nominees, click HERE.
