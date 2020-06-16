Mizzou’s Pinkel is on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.

Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami.

Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel (2001-15) is on the ballot. Pinkel, the winningest coach in history at both Mizzou and Toledo, led a resurgence at Mizzou that included the program’s first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season.

The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.

The ballot was sent to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members. Votes will be tabulated and then the NFF honors court will select the class of 2021 from the top vote-getters.