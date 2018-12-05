Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant announces intention to transfer to Mizzou

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is taking his talents to mid-Missouri.

Bryant announced his decision to transfer to Mizzou on Twitter on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Bryant was also strongly considering Auburn and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound graduate transfer started four games at Clemson this season, throwing for two touchdowns, rushing for two and throwing one interception before losing the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence.

The dual-threat quarterback is expected to take over where Mizzou’s senior quarterback Drew Lock leaves off.