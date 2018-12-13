Former Blues player and coach Red Berenson elected to the US Hockey Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Red Berenson, a former St. Louis Blues center and head coach was elected to the US Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The Blues acquired the Saskatchewan native and Barclay Plager in 1967 from the New York Rangers. Berenson soon blossomed into a star, and he was a key piece to the Blues three consecutive Stanley Cup finals appearances.

On November 7, 1968, “The Red Baron” displayed his offensive dominance in great fashion, scoring six goals against the Philadelphia Flyers. The six-goal feat has only been accomplished once ever since.

After retirement, Berenson became the head coach of the Blues in 1979 and won the NHL Coach of the Year Award in 1980. Several years later, Berenson returned to his Alma Mater at the University of Michigan as a head coach of the school’s hockey program where he retired in 2017

Berenson is recognized as one of the greatest NCAA hockey head coaches in history.