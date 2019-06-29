Cards make flurry of moves: Ozuna to IL, Brebbia to paternity list, O’Neill and Thomas recalled

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals’ offense has been dealt a major challenge, as Marcell Ozuna — arguably the team’s most valuable hitter this season — will miss at least 10 days after being placed on the injured list prior to Saturday’s game.

Ozuna suffered small fractures at the base of the third and fourth fingers on his right hand during Friday night’s loss to the Padres. The team also placed right-handed pitcher John Brebbia on the paternity list prior to Saturday night’s contest and and recalled outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis to fill the two vacancies on the roster.

O’Neill, who started the season with the Cardinals, was optioned to Memphis on May 3. In 38 games for the Redbirds, he has batted .261 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs. The right-handed hitter homered in three of his last six games for Memphis and was batting .309 in 14 games this month.

In 21 games for St. Louis this season, O’Neill has batted .263, homering on April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds in Monterrey, Mexico. The 24-year-old Canadian native owns a .256 batting mark with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 82 career major league games.

The 23-year-old Thomas has appeared in nine games during his two stints with the Cardinals this season, going 4 for 10 at the plate. The right-handed hitting rookie has compiled a .235 batting mark with 4 homers, 25 RBIs and eight steals in 55 games for Memphis.

Brebbia and his wife, Amanda, are expecting their first child.