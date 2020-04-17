Ex-Cards P Joe Kelly breaks window in backyard workout

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly’s aim needs some work.

Kelly, now a reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was tossing some pitches in his backyard, throwing at a bull’s-eye target enclosed on three sides by netting. One throw got away from him, sailing past the right side of the netting and breaking a bedroom window.

Joe Kelly's working on a changeup during quarantine and it's going incredibly well pic.twitter.com/A0JD6mleHm — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 16, 2020

“Oh!” Kelly exclaims in a video posted on social media, holding his right hand to his mouth.

His wife Ashley asks, “Wondering how quarantine is going? Joe was working on a changeup” while panning to the broken window.

“Yeah, that’s cool,” she says after a piece of glass falls out of the pane. “Rad.”

Kelly pitched for the Cardinals from 2012-14, when the club traded him to Boston at the July trade deadline in a multiplayer deal that brought pitcher John Lackey to St. Louis. Kelly became a fan favorite during his time in St. Louis for his wacky interviews with FOX Sports Midwest reporter Jim Hayes.

Last year, Kelly was scratched from a spring training appearance after he hurt his back while cooking Cajun food.