Erica Weston serves as a reporter and anchor for St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals telecasts on FOX Sports Midwest. She joined the network in June 2018.

Weston came to St. Louis after nearly two years in Tucson, Ariz., where she worked as a sports anchor and reporter for ABC affiliate KGUN. Prior to this, Weston spent four years in Los Angeles, where she worked in production for Dodgers, Lakers, Galaxy and Sparks telecasts on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Spectrum SportsNet. Weston also hosted Dodgers programming.

Weston received her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Loyola Marymount University.

You can follow Erica on Twitter at @EricaLWeston.