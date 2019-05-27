Dunn making progress, but ruled out for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON — Vince Dunn is making progress to return to the St. Louis Blues’ lineup after taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

Dunn practiced Monday for the third consecutive day and shed the full face shield he skated with over the weekend in favor of a regular visor. Coach Craig Berube says Dunn won’t play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston but is getting closer to being ready for game action.

The 22-year-old defenseman missed the last three games of the West final after taking a puck off his left cheek. Asked if Dunn was talking better, captain Alex Pietrangelo joked, “Yeah, his teeth are coming in.”

Dunn has seven points in 16 playoff games.