Jaskin, Blues agree to one-year, $1.1 million deal

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have spent a large chunk of this week getting their restricted free agents signed for the 2018-19 season, and they continued doing so on Saturday, agreeing to a one-year, one-way contract with forward Dmitrij Jaskin. He’ll earn $1.1 million for the coming season.

The 25-year-old Jaskin, taken by the Blues in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, has recorded 61 NHL points (25 goals and 36 assists) over 266 regular-season games spanning six seasons. During the 2017-18 campaign, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound forward tallied 17 points, including a career-high 11 assists, in 76 regular-season games. Jaskin has also been a bit of a playoff force for the Blues, scoring key goals in their 2016 second-round series against the Stars and their 2017 second-round series with the Predators. Overall, he’s produced four points (two goals and two assists) in 14 career postseason games.

Of the nine restricted free agents who were tendered qualifying offers last month, four still have yet to sign: forward Beau Bennett and defensemen Joel Edmundson, Petteri Lindbohm and Jordan Schmaltz.