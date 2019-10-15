Fowler out, Bader in as Cards make several changes in Game 4 lineup

With their backs to the wall and zero margin for error, the St. Louis Cardinals will enter Game 4 of the NL Championship Series with their most revised lineup of the playoffs.

Dexter Fowler is out, replaced in the leadoff spot by Tommy Edman, who continues to play third base in place of Matt Carpenter. Harrison Bader gets the start in center, taking Fowler’s spot, and bats seventh. José Martínez moves to the second spot in the order a day after joining the starting lineup in the six hole. Kolten Wong drops from second to eighth in the lineup. And Paul DeJong moves up two spots, from No. 8 to No. 6.

The only unchanged part of the order, other than the pitcher’s spot, is Paul Goldschmidt–Marcell Ozuna–Yadier Molina batting third through fifth.

The Cardinals have scored two runs on 11 hits in three NLCS games and can’t afford another offensive slump. A Washington Nationals win Tuesday night would end St. Louis’ season.

The lineup with which the Cardinals will try to extend their season:

1. Tommy Edman, 3B

2. José Martínez, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Yadier Molina, C

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Kolten Wong, 2B

9. Dakota Hudson, P