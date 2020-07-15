Dexter Fowler, Brad Miller return for Cardinals’ Wednesday workout

ST. LOUIS — With just over a week left until Opening Day, the St. Louis Cardinals continued their preparations the 2020 season on Wednesday. However, with rain in the forecast for most of the day, the coaching staff decided to place an emphasis on brevity and efficiency, scheduling an early afternoon workout and foregoing an intrasquad game in favor of live batting practice and situational work.

The most notable developments from Wednesday’s session were the returns of outfielder Dexter Fowler, who had been sidelined by a back injury in recent days, and utility player Brad Miller, who was held back by a heel ailment. Both players took live BP and hope to return for Thursday night’s intrasquad game.

Dexter Fowler (back) and Brad Miller (heel) are participating in the live BPs this afternoon at Busch Stadium. They are expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's intrasquad game. #Cardinals #stlcards #MLB — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 15, 2020

Dexter Fowler was back on the field today to see live pitching and says his back is feeling "a lot better." Says he didn't feel any back tightness and is going to try to play in tomorrow's intrasquad. #STLCards — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 15, 2020

Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Ryan Helsley, Seth Elledge and Rob Kaminsky were among the pitchers who threw to hitters Wednesday. It was the the first live batting practice session of the summer for Elledge and Kaminsky, two late additions to the Cardinals’ player pool.

No intrasquad today at Busch. Dakota Hudson and Daniel Ponce de Leon are throwing live BP now. #STLCards — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 15, 2020

Ryan Helsley on the mound to tie John Gant with 5 live appearances to lead the #stlcards summer camp. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

Lives for Seth Elledge and Rob Kaminsky today, so every pitcher the #stlcards have invited to summer camp in St. Louis and who was able to clear intake testing has gotten on the mound to face hitters. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

In a way, it was a culmination of a long journey for the 25-year-old Kaminsky, who was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2013 draft, was traded to the Indians for Brandon Moss in July 2015, lingered in Cleveland’s minor league system for four-plus seasons and then returned to the Cardinals as a minor league free agent during the offseason. Now that he’s part of the Cards’ player pool, it seems to be within the realm of possibilities that the left-hander could finally debut for the team that drafted him this summer.

He's throwing 91 mph with his fastball. And he's got a spike curve from the left side. Has found a better footing as a reliever after moving through Cleveland's system first as a starter. #Cardinals signed him as minor-league free agent this past winter — for a reunion. https://t.co/g9kmcTlkYA — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 15, 2020

The Cardinals also did some situational work to prepare for MLB’s new extra-innings rules, which involve a runner being placed on second base to start every frame after the ninth inning.

Matt Carpenter is standing in against Dakota Hudson with Tyler O’Neill out at second base, simulating the extra inning tiebreaker. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 15, 2020

The Cardinals will return to intrasquad competition Thursday evening with a starting pitching matchup featuring Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim.