Dexter Fowler, Brad Miller return for Cardinals’ Wednesday workout

Dexter Fowler, who had been dealing with a back injury in recent days, was back in action for a live batting practice session on Wednesday.
AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

ST. LOUIS — With just over a week left until Opening Day, the St. Louis Cardinals continued their preparations the 2020 season on Wednesday. However, with rain in the forecast for most of the day, the coaching staff decided to place an emphasis on brevity and efficiency, scheduling an early afternoon workout and foregoing an intrasquad game in favor of live batting practice and situational work.

The most notable developments from Wednesday’s session were the returns of outfielder Dexter Fowler, who had been sidelined by a back injury in recent days, and utility player Brad Miller, who was held back by a heel ailment. Both players took live BP and hope to return for Thursday night’s intrasquad game.

Dakota Hudson, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Ryan Helsley, Seth Elledge and Rob Kaminsky were among the pitchers who threw to hitters Wednesday. It was the the first live batting practice session of the summer for Elledge and Kaminsky, two late additions to the Cardinals’ player pool.

In a way, it was a culmination of a long journey for the 25-year-old Kaminsky, who was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2013 draft, was traded to the Indians for Brandon Moss in July 2015, lingered in Cleveland’s minor league system for four-plus seasons and then returned to the Cardinals as a minor league free agent during the offseason. Now that he’s part of the Cards’ player pool, it seems to be within the realm of possibilities that the left-hander could finally debut for the team that drafted him this summer.

The Cardinals also did some situational work to prepare for MLB’s new extra-innings rules, which involve a runner being placed on second base to start every frame after the ninth inning.

The Cardinals will return to intrasquad competition Thursday evening with a starting pitching matchup featuring Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim.