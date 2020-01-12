Perron selected to 2020 All-Star Game
FOX Sports Midwest
The NHL announced David Perron was selected to the 2020 All-Star Game after winning the Last Men In vote for the Central Division. Perron received
Perron has a team-high 19 goals and 45 points through 45 games this season.
This will be the first All-Star Game appearance for the St. Louis Blues forward.
He will join teammates Jordan Binnington, Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly in the All-Star Game on Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Blues coach Craig Berube will coach the Central Division.
The votes are in and David Perron (@DP_57) is off to the #NHLAllStar game for the Central Division! pic.twitter.com/2hmDviQPyX
— NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2020