Browns take Mizzou DT Jordan Elliott in third round of NFL draft

CLEVELAND — The Browns used the No. 88 overall pick in the NFL draft to select Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who began his college career at Texas. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Elliott will give Cleveland some depth — and size — and can be a disrupting force on a line that underachieved in 2019.

Elliott played two seasons for the Tigers, collecting 68 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had eight total tackles in limited playing time as a freshman at Texas.

Elliott said his mother’s boyfriend had a dream he was going to the Browns.

“I feel like it was something that was meant to happen,” he said.