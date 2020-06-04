Classic MLB All-Star Games to air Sunday nights on FOX Sports Midwest

Day, Date Time (Central) Game Of Local Interest

Sunday, June 7 6 p.m. 1989 All-Star Game Royals’ Bo Jackson wins MVP.

Sunday, June 7 8:30 p.m. 1965 All-Star Game Cards’ Bob Gibson pitches the final two innings of the NL’s win.

Sunday, June 14 5:30 p.m. 1985 All-Star Game Cards’ Ozzie Smith and Tom Herr start for the NL and Willie McGee provides a two-run double off the bench. Royals’ George Brett drives in the only AL run.

Sunday, June 14 8 p.m. 2016 All-Star Game Royals’ Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez drive in all four AL runs; Hos wins MVP.

Sunday, June 21 5:30 p.m. 2015 All-Star Game Royals dominate AL roster with four starters (one out/injured) and three reserves; Lorenzo Cain goes 2 for 3 with RBI double.

Sunday, June 21 8:30 p.m. 1971 All-Star Game

Sunday, June 28 5 p.m. 1988 All-Star Game Cards’ Vince Coleman goes 1 for 2, steals a base and scores the only NL run.