Classic MLB All-Star Games to air Sunday nights on FOX Sports Midwest

Cardinals great Bob Gibson played a prominent role in the 1965 All-Star Game, airing June 7.
Louis Requena/MLB Photos via Getty Images

FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Indiana will air classic MLB All-Star Games on Sunday nights in June.

Several of the games prominently feature the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.

MLB All-Star Classics on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest

Times Central | Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Day, Date Time (Central) Game Of Local Interest
Sunday, June 7 6 p.m. 1989 All-Star Game Royals’ Bo Jackson wins MVP.
Sunday, June 7 8:30 p.m. 1965 All-Star Game Cards’ Bob Gibson pitches the final two innings of the NL’s win.
 Sunday, June 14 5:30 p.m.  1985 All-Star Game  Cards’ Ozzie Smith and Tom Herr start for the NL and Willie McGee provides a two-run double off the bench. Royals’ George Brett drives in the only AL run.
 Sunday, June 14  8 p.m.  2016 All-Star Game  Royals’ Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez drive in all four AL runs; Hos wins MVP.
 Sunday, June 21  5:30 p.m.  2015 All-Star Game  Royals dominate AL roster with four starters (one out/injured) and three reserves; Lorenzo Cain goes 2 for 3 with RBI double.
 Sunday, June 21  8:30 p.m.  1971 All-Star Game
 Sunday, June 28  5 p.m.  1988 All-Star Game  Cards’ Vince Coleman goes 1 for 2, steals a base and scores the only NL run.
 Sunday, June 28  8 p.m.  1978 All-Star Game  Royals’ Brett goes 2 for 3 and Freddie Patek 1 for 3. Cards’ Ted Simmons starts and goes 1 for 3.