Classic MLB All-Star Games to air Sunday nights on FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Indiana will air classic MLB All-Star Games on Sunday nights in June.
Several of the games prominently feature the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.
MLB All-Star Classics on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest
Times Central | Streaming on FOX Sports GO
|Day, Date
|Time (Central)
|Game
|Of Local Interest
|Sunday, June 7
|6 p.m.
|1989 All-Star Game
|Royals’ Bo Jackson wins MVP.
|Sunday, June 7
|8:30 p.m.
|1965 All-Star Game
|Cards’ Bob Gibson pitches the final two innings of the NL’s win.
|Sunday, June 14
|5:30 p.m.
|1985 All-Star Game
|Cards’ Ozzie Smith and Tom Herr start for the NL and Willie McGee provides a two-run double off the bench. Royals’ George Brett drives in the only AL run.
|Sunday, June 14
|8 p.m.
|2016 All-Star Game
|Royals’ Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez drive in all four AL runs; Hos wins MVP.
|Sunday, June 21
|5:30 p.m.
|2015 All-Star Game
|Royals dominate AL roster with four starters (one out/injured) and three reserves; Lorenzo Cain goes 2 for 3 with RBI double.
|Sunday, June 21
|8:30 p.m.
|1971 All-Star Game
|Sunday, June 28
|5 p.m.
|1988 All-Star Game
|Cards’ Vince Coleman goes 1 for 2, steals a base and scores the only NL run.
|Sunday, June 28
|8 p.m.
|1978 All-Star Game
|Royals’ Brett goes 2 for 3 and Freddie Patek 1 for 3. Cards’ Ted Simmons starts and goes 1 for 3.