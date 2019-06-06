Wednesday’s Reds-Cards game postponed, will be made up on Aug. 31

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was called after an 83-minute delay Wednesday night. Rain started right around when play was supposed to begin and didn’t let up. The forecast called for showers deep into the night.

Tonight’s game has been postponed. A make-up date and ticket information will be announced in the days to come. pic.twitter.com/1uUXQuMLF9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 6, 2019

Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) had been slated to start for the Reds against Dakota Hudson (4-3).