Wednesday’s Reds-Cards game postponed, will be made up on Aug. 31

Wednesday night's Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals game was postponed due to rain.
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was called after an 83-minute delay Wednesday night. Rain started right around when play was supposed to begin and didn’t let up. The forecast called for showers deep into the night.

Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) had been slated to start for the Reds against Dakota Hudson (4-3).