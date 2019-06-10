Charles Glenn offers Blues fans a powerful farewell

Longtime St. Louis Blues anthem singer Charles Glenn delivered his final rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 64-year-old Glenn has multiple sclerosis and said previously he would be retiring after his 19th season.

After putting “a little” extra into this one, Glenn hugged his daughter Elizabeth, who clapped as the anthem reached its crescendo with his well-known “FREEEEEEEEEE!” and pumped her fist when her father finished his last note.

Said Glenn: “I feel no pain tonight. But ask me tomorrow.”